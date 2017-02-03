The Cribs to be the subject of new exhibition

The indie heroes will be honoured in a new exhibition in their Yorkshire hometown of Wakefield

The Cribs are to be the subject of a new exhibition at Wakefield Museum.

The trio – who consist of twins Ryan and Gary Jarman and brother Ross – proudly hail from the Yorkshire town, once name-checking the place in the 2005 song ‘The Wrong Way To Be’: “You know, your scene has got a lot to answer for / Like all these clued up arseholes / Trying to set us and Wakefield at war“. Fans of the band regularly chant “Wakefield!” at their gigs in between songs.

The Cribs will now be honoured by Wakefield in the form of a new “major exhibition of their work”, which will be situated at Wakefield Museum in the Wakefield One Building. The band themselves have commented positively on its set-up, telling fans on Twitter that “it’s pretty fucking cool. We feel very honoured.”

The exhibition is set to open later this month. While details about the contents of the exhibition are scarce, the museum itself has a free entry policy – whether this will remain in place for The Cribs’ exhibition remains to be seen.

The Cribs last released an album, ‘For All My Sisters’, in March 2015. The band picked up NME’s Outstanding Contribution To Music at the 2013 NME Awards – an honour that this year will go Wiley.