Listen to The Cribs’ new single ‘Year Of Hate’

Band share another standalone track

The Cribs have shared a new single called ‘Year Of Hate’. Scroll below to listen.

The Wakefield trio last released an album in the form of 2015’s ‘For All My Sisters’. Earlier this month, the Jarmans shared their Steve Albini-produced single ‘In Your Palace’.

You can now hear another standalone single in the form of ‘Year Of Hate’. Listen beneath via Spotify.

Year of Hate Year of Hate, an album by The Cribs on Spotify

The Cribs recently completed a UK tour in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their third album ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’, which celebrated the milestone on May 21.

The band were also recently the subject of a special exhibition in their hometown’s Wakefield Museum. The band commented on Twitter that the exhibition was “pretty fucking cool. We feel very honoured.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Wakefield trio’s critically-acclaimed third album ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’ was released in May 2007 and contained huge singles such as the title track, ‘I’m A Realist’, ‘Our Bovine Public’ and ‘Moving Pictures’. It came in at No.9 in NME‘s best albums of 2007, and also found success in the US.

In a statement announcing their 10 anniversary tour, the band said: “Once upon a time, the idea of embarking on a tour focusing on a specific period of the past would’ve been met with a resounding ‘Hell no!’. Even after 15 years of the ups and downs involved with being in a punk rock band, we still like to think, as most artists do, that we are moving forward and hopefully retain the same enthusiasm and motivations that we had when starting out as kids in our teens and early 20’s. BUT, having said that – when this opportunity was offered to us it just seemed like too much *fun* to pass up…our last-minute ‘old skool’ show in London last summer was off the hook…so we threw it out to the people that know us best – you guys, ‘the fans’ if you will, and the response was really inspiring – not to mention humbling. SO we decided, why not? Let’s go for it.”