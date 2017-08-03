Justin Hawkins weighs his beauty against The Darkness’ success on ‘All The Pretty Girls’

We talk to the band about their new single as the unveil the energetic video

The Darkness‘ Justin Hawkins has said that their new single ‘All The Pretty Girls’ deals with his quest for the love in the wake of the band’s success. Watch our video interview with Hawkins above.

The glam-rock revivalists were talking to NME to launch their new album ‘Pinewood Smile ‘, when they spoke about the meaning of their launch single. Today sees the band unveil the video – which you can check out below.

“Everyone in the band continued to the writing of it,” frontman Justin Hawkins told NME. “It started off with just a powerful riff, but the song itself is about my experience of being a human. You trudge along at a certain level of attractiveness, and then almost as soon as your record becomes successful, everybody likes you. Then you’re like ‘oh, do they like me because of who I am?’ And the answer is ‘yes’, because ‘I am, or I was, the singer in a successful band’.

“I wasn’t that bloke that I used to be. My whole identity is wrapped up in this career.”

He continued: “Well, it’s the first track on the album, and I don’t think there’s a single track that represents all of them, really. It wasn’t chosen by the band, but by the people that represent the band as an ideal jumping off point. It’s a foot in the door, a boot through the door – the back door ideally if that’s what it takes.

“The thing is, you’ve got to get people’s attention.”

The Darkness release new album ‘Pinewood Smile’ on October 6. Their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.