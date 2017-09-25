The Darkness have released a diss track about Southern Rail

'Southern Trains' is taken from band's new album 'Pinewood Smile'

The Darkness take aim at Southern Rail in their new song.

The glam-rock revivalists will release their fifth album ‘Pinewood Smile’ on October 6.

One of the tracks from the album, ‘Southern Trains’, sees the group take shots at the rail service without specifically referring to it by name, calling it a “disgrace” and chanting in the chorus: “It’s a journey into pure despair / There are fucking assholes everywhere / I can smell this sad shit in the air / Fuck you, southern trains, we’re not getting anywhere”.

Watch the video for the song below:

“Rock has always had a certain amount of humour attached to it,” guitarist Dan Hawkins recently told NME. “That’s never changed, has it? We’re a rock band and there aren’t many rock bands left. We’re part of a dying breed. What you’re really asking is ‘is there more of a need for rock?’ Yeah, there always is. There’s almost too much of a risk to not take yourself serious these days. It is harder for bands these days.”

The tracklist for ‘Pinewood Smile’ is:

‘All The Pretty Girls’

‘Buccaneers Of Hispaniola’

‘Solid Gold’

‘Southern Trains’

‘Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry?’

‘Japanese Prisoner Of Love’

‘Lay Down With Me, Barbara’

‘I Wish I Was In Heaven’

‘Happiness’

‘Stampede Of Love’

The Darkness’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

NOVEMBER

23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

24 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

27 – Leeds, O2 Academy

28 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

29 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

DECEMBER

1 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Norwich, UEA

5 – Guildford, G Live

6 – Margate, Winter Gardens

7 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

10 – London, Eventim Apollo

11 – Brighton, Dome

13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14 – Bristol, Colston Hall