The Darkness have released a diss track about Southern Rail
'Southern Trains' is taken from band's new album 'Pinewood Smile'
The Darkness take aim at Southern Rail in their new song.
The glam-rock revivalists will release their fifth album ‘Pinewood Smile’ on October 6.
One of the tracks from the album, ‘Southern Trains’, sees the group take shots at the rail service without specifically referring to it by name, calling it a “disgrace” and chanting in the chorus: “It’s a journey into pure despair / There are fucking assholes everywhere / I can smell this sad shit in the air / Fuck you, southern trains, we’re not getting anywhere”.
Watch the video for the song below:
“Rock has always had a certain amount of humour attached to it,” guitarist Dan Hawkins recently told NME. “That’s never changed, has it? We’re a rock band and there aren’t many rock bands left. We’re part of a dying breed. What you’re really asking is ‘is there more of a need for rock?’ Yeah, there always is. There’s almost too much of a risk to not take yourself serious these days. It is harder for bands these days.”
The tracklist for ‘Pinewood Smile’ is:
‘All The Pretty Girls’
‘Buccaneers Of Hispaniola’
‘Solid Gold’
‘Southern Trains’
‘Why Don’t The Beautiful Cry?’
‘Japanese Prisoner Of Love’
‘Lay Down With Me, Barbara’
‘I Wish I Was In Heaven’
‘Happiness’
‘Stampede Of Love’
The Darkness’ upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.
NOVEMBER
23 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
24 – Manchester, Academy
25 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall
27 – Leeds, O2 Academy
28 – Newcastle, O2 Academy
29 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
DECEMBER
1 – Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall
2 – Nottingham, Rock City
3 – Norwich, UEA
5 – Guildford, G Live
6 – Margate, Winter Gardens
7 – Southend-On-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion
9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
10 – London, Eventim Apollo
11 – Brighton, Dome
13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
14 – Bristol, Colston Hall