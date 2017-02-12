The Dillinger Escape Plan tour bus crash injures 13

A truck reportedly rammed into The Dillinger Escape Plan’s tour bus in Poland.



The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s tour bus has crashed in Poland, injuring 13 people. A representative for the band has confirmed the report.

The band were on their way to Krakow for a concert, which has now been cancelled. According to the Associated Press, police confirmed that the band members were hospitalized but avoided serious injury.

The bus was reportedly parked partly on the road, partly on the hard shoulder. Twitter users have shared images of the crash site which you can see below.

The New York five-piece, who helped pioneer the mathcore genre, formed in 1997, releasing five albums to date. Their sixth album, ‘Disassociation’ – set for October 14 – will be their last. In August, the band announced that they would be splitting up.

Speaking to Noisey, guitarist Ben Weinman revealed that the band felt that now was the time to bring things to an end, even though he admitted that “the band has actually never been more prolific and we’re as credible and popular as ever.”

“I think it’s one of those things where we didn’t want to get to the point where we’re stopping because we have to or because we’re old or people are kind of over it,” Weinman said. “Who knows if that would ever happen, but I feel way more empowered in making hard decisions… I’m pretty proud to say we made it to 20 years of being a full-time active band. It’s an interesting life, you know?”

Asked about the band’s exit plan, Weinman revealed that they’d be calling it a day after they finish the upcoming tour cycle for ‘Disassociation’.

“We are going to do the cycle for this album and that’s it,” he said. “But there are a lot of things that go into this cycle. We have a full US tour that we’ll be doing in the fall and then we’ll be doing a massive tour in Europe in the winter, and that will probably take us towards playing other areas like Australia or wherever we have to hit. Then I’m sure we’ll come back around and hit summer festivals and figure out what our very last shows will be around that time.”