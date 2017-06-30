They've sent a cease and desist letter to the famous siblings

The Doors have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kendall and Kylie Jenner after the famous siblings revealed a new t-shirt line that featured their faces superimposed over the logo of the iconic band.

The new t-shirt line, which also features Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G, has already attracted controversy after Sharon Osbourne hit out at their unauthorised use of husband Ozzy’s image.

Now, former Doors manager Jeff Jampol, who now manages the estate of Jim Morrison, has sent a cease-and-desist-letter to prevent further unauthorised use of the logo.

“This is a case of people who fashion themselves as celebrities who are famous for being well-known but don’t actually do anything trying to utilize and steal and capitalize on the legacies of those who actually did do something and created amazing art and messages”, Jampol told Rolling Stone.

He added: “They’re obviously attention-seeking missiles who crave celebrity and being well-known but don’t actually do anything. It’s the polar opposite of the artists that they’re trampling all over. It’s just spitting in the face and on top of art and message and soul and legacy.”

Yesterday, the pair apologised for the t-shirts after attracting criticism from Voletta Wallace, the mother of The Notorious B.I.G.

In an identical statement, they claimed that it was not their ‘intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway’.