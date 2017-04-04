The Fall drummer ‘recovering’ after being ‘beaten to a pulp’ in train attack

Police looking for two men suspected of assault on Keiron Melling

The Fall drummer Keiron Melling is reportedly “recovering” at home after an assault on a train last week.

Melling – 34, who has drummed in Mark E Smith’s band since 2006 – was “beaten to a pulp” and found “lying in a pool of blood” following an attack on a train from Manchester Victoria to Blackburn on March 27.

According to Manchester Evening News, Melling was left with “nasty” head injuries after being beaten and “stamped on” by two men.

The police have released a CCTV image of the two suspects, who are thought to have fled the train at Smithy Bridge station in Rochdale.

Redferns

The band’s manager has confirmed Melling’s injuries but declined to comment further.

The British Transport Police have described the incident as a “horrific assault,” adding: “The behaviour of the two suspects who fled the area makes me believe they are not residents of Smithy Bridge. They seemed lost and confused so it is likely they intended to stay on the train until a later destination. Therefore, we would also like to appeal to people from Blackburn and other areas who may know who these men are.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

Contact the BTP with information by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 572 of March 27, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Meanwhile, last month saw the BBC apologise after mistakenly announcing death of The Fall frontman Mark E Smith on his 60th birthday.