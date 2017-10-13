The Gaslamp Killer responds to rape allegations

The producer and DJ issued a statement in response to a woman who claims she was "drugged and raped" by him in 2013

The Gaslamp Killer has responded to a rape allegation that was made against him on social media yesterday (October 12).

The producer and DJ issued the statement following the claim by Twitter user @chelseaelaynne, who tweeted about her alleged assault at a party at The Standard in LA in a statement last night.

@chelseaelaynne wrote that he had “drugged and raped” her and her best friend at the party, which took place on July 5, 2013. See her full statement below.

In a separate tweet, @chelseaelaynne said that she intended to tag The Gaslamp Killer in her original statement – but she noticed that he had blocked her on Twitter, “which pushed me over the edge and was the clearest admission of his guilt.”

The Gaslamp Killer – real name William Benjamin Bensussen – has responded to the allegation with his own statement, which was issued earlier today (October 13).

Bensussen wrote in reply: “I would never drug a woman, and I would never put anyone in a situation where they were not in control, or take anything that they weren’t offering.

“Consent is intimate, and has left room for people who were not present to wonder what happened. In this case consent was between three people, in the form of an offer which I accepted.”

“Please know that while I am shocked, I take this all very seriously. It is all so sensitive and needs to be treated with the utmost care and attention.”

See his full statement below.