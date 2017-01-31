The Great Escape 2017 adds 100 new acts and special Slaves gig

The Japanese House and Marika Hackman are among the just-announced acts.

A total of 100 new acts have joined the line-up of The Great Escape 2017.

Rising electro-pop star The Japanese House, rapper Stefflon Don, Brighton band The Magic Gang, folk-rock singer Marika Hackman and Tottenham rapper Avelino are among the new additions.

Singer-songwriter Cosima, French rap-reggae artist Buvette, alt-grunge act Dream Wife, Danish synth-pop group Off Bloom and Belfast duo Picture This have all been added to the bill too.

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Slaves will play a special ‘Slaves Pier Party’ show as part of The Great Escape 2017. The band will take over Brighton Palace Pier for the occasion, and as part of their entry, ticket holders will be given tokens to try the rides at the end of the pier.

Danny North

The Brighton festival aims to showcase the best and most promising new talent set to dominate music in the year ahead. In the past, it’s given a platform to the likes of Royal Blood, Years & Years and Blossoms before they made it big.

The event’s manager Kevin Moore said of today’s line-up additions: “It’s brilliant to be able to get out of the traps in January announcing 100 of the best new bands around joining the line-up for TGE 2017. And we cannot wait for Slaves to perform at the end of Brighton Palace Pier for what is going to be one of the biggest shows we have ever produced at the festival – it’s going to be one of those legendary ‘were you there’ moments, no doubt about that. Roll on May!”

The wave of new additions join previously-announced artists including Nordic punks Sløtface, political Mancunian noise-rockers Cabbage, and urban blues sensation Rag’n’Bone Man.

The Great Escape takes place in multiple venues across Brighton from 18-20 May. Tickets are on sale now here.