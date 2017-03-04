The Hives Pelle Almqvist considering solo album as band ‘can’t agree’ on next direction

'I'm going to make some sort of album this year, I don't know what it's going to be but I need music to come out'

The Hives‘ frontman ‘Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist has revealed that he is currently considering a solo album or side-project as the band ‘can’t agree’ on what direction to take next.

The Swedish punks haven’t released and album since 2012’s acclaimed ‘Lex Hives’, Despite heavy touring since and more dates on the horizon, including a London show with Green Day, the band say they are yet to enter the studio to record new material.

“We have a bunch of songs but we can’t really agree on how to make it an album, or when to make it an album.,” Almqvist told NME. “We have a lot of awesome stuff but it hasn’t been recorded yet.”

When asked about the sound of the new tracks, Almqvist replied: “Yeah, that’s the problem, though. The direction. We can’t really agree. You’d get five different answers from asking five different band members. And that’s what we need to figure out before we make a record because you really need all to love it. Because then you’re stuck with it for the rest of your life, playing those songs.

“I mean, if you’re lucky enough to have a good record, you’ve got to play those songs forever.”

Speaking of future plans, Almqvist continued: “We’re playing more shows, and I hope we can all agree on what kind of album to make. Better start making a Hives album. That would be cool. Yeah, because I’m going to make some sort of album this year, I don’t know what it’s going to be. But I need music to come out.”

When asked if that might be a solo record, he replied: “I don’t know. Probably not. But something, I need to make something. My fingers are itching. It might be a solo album, I don’t know.”

Along with the likes of Rancid, Gogol Bordello, The Living End, Beach Slang, SWMRS, Sunflower Bean and Public Access TV, The Hives will be supporting Green Day at British Summer in London at Hyde Park on Saturday 1 July. Tickets are on sale now and available here.