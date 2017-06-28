The Horrors announce new album ‘V’ and UK tour

It's influenced by "dance, trance and ‘80s pop genres".

The Horrors have announced that they will release their fifth album ‘V’ on September 22.

Exclusive NME offer with Amazon Music Unlimited – get 60 days of music without paying anything

Faris Badwan and co. have already trailed the album with lead single ‘Machine’. Now they have revealed that the album will feature a “diverse” range of songs drawing from “dance, trance and ‘80s pop genres”.

“It is a risk,” Badwan says of the band’s new direction. “But life isn’t much fun without risk. It’s the antithesis of being creative if you know what you’re going to be doing every time.”

Bandmate Tom Cowan adds: “It’s natural, if you do see yourself as an artist, to progress and not play it safe. Bowie pre-empted the modern condition of not being able to stay in one place for very long, and I get frustrated with bands who stay still. Because then it does become a career.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Check out the album’s tracklist below.

1. ‘Hologram’

2. ‘Press Enter To Exit’

3. ‘Machine’

4. ‘Ghost’

5. ‘Two Way Mirror’

6. ‘Weighed Down’

7. ‘World Below’

8. ‘Gathering’

9. ‘It’s A Good Life’

10. Something To Remember Me By’

Having already announced an intimate London show for next month, The Horrors have now confirmed a full UK tour for October. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday (June 30). Check out their full list of upcoming headline shows below.

Tue July 11 2017 – LONDON Omeara

Mon October 16 2017 – BELFAST Mandela Hall

Tue October 17 2017 – DUBLIN Tivoli

Thu October 19 2017 – GLASGOW QMU

Fri October 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Univeristy

Sat October 21 2017 – LEEDS University

Sun October 22 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Tue October 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Wed October 25 2017 – BRISTOL Bierkeller

Thu October 26 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Junction

Sat October 28 2017 – BRIGHTON ACCA

Sun October 29 2017 – LONDON KOKO

The Horrors were recently accused of plagiarising the artwork for new single ‘Machine’ – only to be defended by the artist whose work they were said to have ripped off.

They released their last studio album, ‘Luminous’, in 2014.