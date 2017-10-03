The Horrors share photo from ‘awkward’ meeting with Jay-Z

Band met the rapper in New York in 2006

The Horrors have shared a throwback picture of the time they met Jay-Z, revealing that the exchange with the rapper was “a little awkward”.

The London-based band released their fifth record ‘V’ last month (September 22), the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Luminous’. ‘V’ spawned the singles ‘Machine’, ‘Something To Remember Me By’ and ‘Weighed Down’.

Now the group have taken to Twitter to post a photo of frontman Faris Badwan and bassist Rhys Webb having a picture taken with Jay-Z in 2006. The encounter took place at the Island/Def Jam HQ in New York.

“If you couldn’t tell from the photo, the exchange was a little awkward,” the band wrote in a caption. See below.

Read more: A brief history of The Horrors

Meanwhile, The Horrors recently spoke to NME about some of their weirdest rider requests.

“We always ask for a surprise,” singer Faris Badwan said, “and we’ve had some great ones – we had a girl dressed as a cat in a crate once. They left a crate in the dressing room, with a girl dressed as a crate in it. We realised there was someone in the crate, so we just left it shut and didn’t open it for the whole time, and she was forced to just sit there for about an hour and a half.”

The band play the following UK and Ireland live dates:

Mon October 16 2017 – BELFAST Mandela Hall

Tue October 17 2017 – DUBLIN Tivoli

Thu October 19 2017 – GLASGOW QMU

Fri October 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Univeristy

Sat October 21 2017 – LEEDS University

Sun October 22 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Tue October 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Wed October 25 2017 – BRISTOL Bierkeller

Thu October 26 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Junction

Sat October 28 2017 – BRIGHTON ACCA

Sun October 29 2017 – LONDON KOKO