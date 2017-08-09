Listen to The Horrors’ synth-pop new single ‘Something To Remember Me By’

Band share another song from fifth album 'V'

The Horrors have unveiled the latest single from their upcoming new album, revealing a track called ‘Something To Remember Me By’.

The London-based band will release their fifth record ‘V’ on September 22. It follows on from 2014’s ‘Luminous’.

Following on from the album’s lead single ‘Machine’ (watch the video for that song here), The Horrors have now shared their record’s synth-pop closing track ‘Something To Remember Me By’. Listen below.

Speaking to NME in a recent Facebook live Q&A session, the band touched on all manner of subjects, from inspirations, to strange rider requests. Watch that below.

Check out the album’s tracklist beneath.

1. ‘Hologram’

2. ‘Press Enter To Exit’

3. ‘Machine’

4. ‘Ghost’

5. ‘Two Way Mirror’

6. ‘Weighed Down’

7. ‘World Below’

8. ‘Gathering’

9. ‘It’s A Good Life’

10. Something To Remember Me By’

The band play the following live dates:

Mon October 16 2017 – BELFAST Mandela Hall

Tue October 17 2017 – DUBLIN Tivoli

Thu October 19 2017 – GLASGOW QMU

Fri October 20 2017 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Univeristy

Sat October 21 2017 – LEEDS University

Sun October 22 2017 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Tue October 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

Wed October 25 2017 – BRISTOL Bierkeller

Thu October 26 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Junction

Sat October 28 2017 – BRIGHTON ACCA

Sun October 29 2017 – LONDON KOKO