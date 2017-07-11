The Horrors on their weirdest rider requests: “We had a girl dressed as a cat in a crate once”

Faris Badwan talks strange dressing room antics

The Horrors have detailed some of their weirdest rider requests in a new NME interview.

Speaking as part of a live chat on the NME Facebook page earlier today (July 11), the band were asked what was on their rider, and came up with a fairly surprising response.

“We always ask for a surprise,” singer Faris Badwan explains, “and we’ve had some great ones – we had a girl dressed as a cat in a crate once. They left a crate in the dressing room, with a girl dressed as a crate in it. We realised there was someone in the crate, so we just left it shut and didn’t open it for the whole time, and she was forced to just sit there for about an hour and a half.”

Watch the full NME interview back below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Horrors recently announced that they will release their fifth album ‘V’ on September 22.

Faris Badwan and co. have already trailed the album with lead single ‘Machine’. Now they have revealed that the album will feature a “diverse” range of songs drawing from “dance, trance and ‘80s pop genres”.

“It is a risk,” Badwan says of the band’s new direction. “But life isn’t much fun without risk. It’s the antithesis of being creative if you know what you’re going to be doing every time.”

Bandmate Tom Cowan adds: “It’s natural, if you do see yourself as an artist, to progress and not play it safe. Bowie pre-empted the modern condition of not being able to stay in one place for very long, and I get frustrated with bands who stay still. Because then it does become a career.”