The Jacksons announce 50th anniversary UK concert

The Jacksons have announced a one-off UK show as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

The iconic pop group – who have also been know as The Jackson Five – will play Blenheim Palace on Sunday, June 18 as part of the Oxfordshire venue’s Nocturne concert series. It is understood to be the band’s only UK headline performance this year.

The group’s line-up currently includes four founding members: Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon. They will be supported at Blenheim Palace by Kool & The Gang. Tickets priced at £45 go on sale this Wednesday (February 1) at 9am.

The fifth original member of The Jacksons, Michael Jackson, passed away in 2009. His daughter Paris recently gave her first ever in-depth magazine interview and claimed that her father was murdered.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day’. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit,” she said.

Paris Jackson has since responded to criticism from chat show host Wendy Williams for saying in the interview that she considers herself black.