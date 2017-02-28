The Jesus And Mary Chain map North America tour

Group will release their first album in over 18 years in March

The Jesus and Mary Chain have mapped out a North American tour taking in nine cities.

The shows will kick off in May in LA, Toronto, New York, Seattle and Vancouver.

‘Damage And Joy’, the band’s first full-length release in over 18 years, is due for release on March 23. They recently shared new track ‘Always Sad’. The band previously shared the song ‘Amputation’ from the album.

The group released their last album, ‘Munki’, in 1998 and split the following the year.

After reuniting in 2007, the band said they planned to record a new album.

Discussing the album’s origins, lead singer Jim Reid previously said: “We started to – can you believe? – listen to each other a bit more. In the last couple of years, we’ve buried the hatchet to some degree, and thankfully not into each other.

“Most people who know us would say that we haven’t mellowed that much. I think it was to do with the fact, dare I say it, that wisdom comes with age. Let’s live and let live, and let’s take each other’s opinions into account.”

They will play:

05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera

05/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/20 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

The band previously announced plans for a UK tour in March.

See the band’s full tour dates below:

Thu March 23 2017 – Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne

Sat March 25 2017 – Academy, Manchester

Mon March 27 2017 – Church, Leeds

Tue March 28 2017 – O2 Academy, Leicester

Wed March 29 2017 – O2 Academy, Bristol

Fri March 31 2017 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

Sat April 01 2017 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Sun April 02 2017 – O2 Academy, Oxford

Mon April 03 2017 – Junction 1, Cambridge

Wed April 05 2017 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

Thu April 06 2017 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea

Fri April 07 2017 – Academy, Dublin

In 2014 and 2015, The Jesus And Mary Chain performed a number of shows to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut, ‘Psychocandy’.