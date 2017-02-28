The Jesus And Mary Chain map North America tour

Group will release their first album in over 18 years in March
The Jesus and Mary Chain have mapped out a North American tour taking in nine cities.
The shows will kick off in May in LA, Toronto, New York, Seattle and Vancouver.
‘Damage And Joy’, the band’s first full-length release in over 18 years, is due for release on March 23. They recently shared new track ‘Always Sad’. The band previously shared the song ‘Amputation’ from the album.
The group released their last album, ‘Munki’, in 1998 and split the following the year.
After reuniting in 2007, the band said they planned to record a new album.
Discussing the album’s origins, lead singer Jim Reid previously said: “We started to – can you believe? – listen to each other a bit more. In the last couple of years, we’ve buried the hatchet to some degree, and thankfully not into each other.
“Most people who know us would say that we haven’t mellowed that much. I think it was to do with the fact, dare I say it, that wisdom comes with age. Let’s live and let live, and let’s take each other’s opinions into account.”
They will play:
05/09 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace
05/10 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera
05/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/20 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
05/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
05/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
The band previously announced plans for a UK tour in March.
See the band’s full tour dates below:
Thu March 23 2017 – Northumbria University, Newcastle upon Tyne
Sat March 25 2017 – Academy, Manchester
Mon March 27 2017 – Church, Leeds
Tue March 28 2017 – O2 Academy, Leicester
Wed March 29 2017 – O2 Academy, Bristol
Fri March 31 2017 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
Sat April 01 2017 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
Sun April 02 2017 – O2 Academy, Oxford
Mon April 03 2017 – Junction 1, Cambridge
Wed April 05 2017 – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
Thu April 06 2017 – De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill On Sea
Fri April 07 2017 – Academy, Dublin
In 2014 and 2015, The Jesus And Mary Chain performed a number of shows to mark the 30th anniversary of their debut, ‘Psychocandy’.