The Killers announce massive 2017 UK tour
Las Vegas band are also due to play London's British Summer Time festival show this weekend
The Killers have announced plans for a huge UK and Ireland tour later this year.
The Las Vegas band will hit the road for 12 shows in November, including stops at Manchester Arena before culminating in two shows at London’s O2 Arena on November 27 and 28.
The tour will follow the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.
Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (July 14). The shows come ahead of their London’s British Summer Time festival show in Hyde Park this Saturday (July 8) with the likes of Elbow, Tears For Fears, Mystery Jets, White Lies, British Sea Power and Mew.
The Killers will play:
Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena
Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena
Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena
Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena
Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena
Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
The Killers recently stormed Glastonbury 2017 with a surprise secret set, ahead of the release of their new album. Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ would ‘push things in different directions’.
“It’s sounding good,” said Vannucci. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”
Flowers then added: “’How should a band sound in 2017?’”
Vannucci continued: “We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there.
“We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”