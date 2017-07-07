The Killers announce massive 2017 UK tour

Las Vegas band are also due to play London's British Summer Time festival show this weekend

The Killers have announced plans for a huge UK and Ireland tour later this year.

The Las Vegas band will hit the road for 12 shows in November, including stops at Manchester Arena before culminating in two shows at London’s O2 Arena on November 27 and 28.

The tour will follow the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Friday (July 14). The shows come ahead of their London’s British Summer Time festival show in Hyde Park this Saturday (July 8) with the likes of Elbow, Tears For Fears, Mystery Jets, White Lies, British Sea Power and Mew.

The Killers will play:

Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena

Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena

Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena

Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena

Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena

Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena

Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena

The Killers recently stormed Glastonbury 2017 with a surprise secret set, ahead of the release of their new album. Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ would ‘push things in different directions’.