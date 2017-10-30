Watch The Killers cover ‘Ain’t That A Shame’ in tribute to Fats Domino

Rock and roll pioneer passed away last week

The Killers have paid tribute to the late Fats Domino with a live cover of ‘Ain’t That A Shame’.

The Las Vegas band headlined Voodoo Music Festival in New Orleans at the weekend, performing the Fats Domino cover during their set.

“We lost one of rock and roll’s founding fathers on Tuesday, and he happened to be from New Orleans,” frontman Brandon Flowers told the crowd.

“Some of my favourite memories from my childhood are driving around with my dad… and the station was always set to the oldies. When Fats Domino came on, we always turned it up,” he added.

Watch The Killers cover Fats Domino’s ‘Ain’t That A Shame’ below:

Fats Domino passed away last Tuesday (October 24) at the age of 89. He died of natural causes.

As well as ‘Ain’t That a Shame’, Domino was known for his hits ‘Blueberry Hill’ and ‘I’m Walkin’. He scored 11 top 10 hits in the US between 1955 and 1960 and sold over 65 million records over the course of his career, more than any other ’50s-era artist other than Elvis. In 1986, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Paul McCartney recently paid tribute to Fats Domino, describing meeting his idol and calling him a “huge influence” on The Beatles.