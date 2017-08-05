Muse had to cancel their set at the festival the night before.

The Killers headlined Lollapalooza on Friday night (Aug 4) and treated fans to two impromptu covers.

In honour of Muse, who sadly had to cancel their appearance at Chicago festival, the band played ‘Black Holes and Revelations’ track ‘Starlight’.

Later, they paid tribute to Chicago’s own Smashing Pumpkins with a rendition of ‘Disarm’. Watch the covers below.

Meanwhile, headlining sets were cancelled on Thursday (Aug 3) due to weather conditions.

The festival was evacuated after a dangerous storm headed towards the site, with organisers urging attendees to seek shelter away from the festival.

Lorde said she was “gutted” after the weather conditions forced her to cancel her Lollapalooza headline set after only three songs.

The performance was reportedly axed after her production manager walked on stage to deliver the bad news to drenched fans in the crowd.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I guess the festival has said the weather is too crazy for us to play right now,” she told fans on stage.

Posting on Twitter, she pledged to return at a later date, and revealed that she was looking at the possibility of putting on a club show.

“Fucks sake. i am so gutted guys i don’t know what to tell you”, she wrote on Twitter.

“They’ve told us we can’t play. I had the most spectacular show planned for you and I PROMISE I will come back to play it as soon as I can”.

She added: “Looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. Will keep you posted.”

The cancellation came on the same day that Liam Gallagher cancelled his Lollapalooza set after only 20 minutes, and later claimed to be suffering from vocal issues.