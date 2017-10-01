The Killers finally score their first US number one album with ‘Wonderful Wonderful’

Band knock Foo Fighters from top spot

The Killers have earned their first number one in the US with latest album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

The Las Vegas band released their fifth album on September 22. In a four-star review, NME said: “[Frontman Brandon Flowers] bares more on ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ than ever before, and the result is the band’s best album since 2006’s ‘Sam’s Town’.”

Despite having scored five number one albums in the UK, this is the first time The Killers have reached top spot in the home country. Their previous highest charting record was ‘Sam’s Town’, which reached number two.

‘Wonderful Wonderful’ sold 118,000 album equivalent units in its first week in the US, with 111,000 coming as traditional album sales. It knocked Foo Fighters‘ ‘Concrete And Gold’ from the top spot.

Meanwhile, The Killers recently set a new chart record in the UK, becoming the first ever international act to achieve five UK number one albums in a row.

Only Oasis, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys have equaled or bettered The Killers’ unbroken run of chart-toppers. Keane also found themselves in poll position five times, however one of those instances was for an EP rather than an album.

Frontman Brandon Flowers now has seven UK Number One albums to his name, including solo albums ‘Flamingo’ and ‘The Desired Effect’. Alex Turner, Damon Albarn and Sting all share this record.