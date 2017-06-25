Watch The Killers pack out the John Peel Stage for surprise Glastonbury set

Brandon Flowers and co return to the same stage they made their festival debut at in 2004

The Killers surprised fans with a secret set at a packed-out John Peel stage at Glastonbury festival today (Sunday, June 25).

The US band first played the John Peel stage (then called the New tent) in 2004. They later headlined the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in 2007.

Walking out to ‘Teenage Kicks’ by The Undertones (the famed favourite song of the late DJ Peel), frontman Brandon Flowers joked: “They say you play the John Peel Stage twice in your career, once on the way up and once on the way down. It’s good to be back.”

Glamorous Indie Rock N Roll. #TheKillers A post shared by William (@williamscottdtd) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Glastonbury had issued a warning to fans trying to get into the tent beforehand, tweeting: “The John Peel tent is now full to capacity. Please do not head in that direction as you will not get into the venue. Thank you.”

The Killers played:

When You Were Young

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

Human

Smile Like You Mean It

The Man

Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

Read My Mind

Flowers had recently spoken coyly of the prospect of the band playing a surprise set at Glastonbury, saying: “I think we’re in Athens the day before, so I don’t even know if it’s possible. It’s a whole lotta – I mean it’s across the water”.

The Killers meanwhile, recently revealed new single ‘The Man’ from their upcoming, long-awaited fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful‘. Their upcoming tour dates are below.

29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival

1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival

5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park

4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza

6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival

29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival