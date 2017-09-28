Watch The Killers’ ‘Mr Brightside’ as recited by a sports commentator

Gerard Whateley turns lyrics into sports commentary

An Australian sports commentator has recited the lyrics to The Killers‘ ‘Mr Brightside’. Watch in the video below.

The Las Vegas band perform at the Australian rules football’s AFL Grand Final this Saturday (September 30), with Adelaide facing Richmond in Melbourne.

Ahead of The Killers’ performance at the event, presenter Gerard Whateley read out the lyrics from the band’s massive hit in the form of sports commentary. See that beneath.

Meanwhile, The Killers have posted a photo from their soundcheck ahead of the event:

#AFL soundcheck. A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

The Killers released new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ earlier this month and recently graced the cover of NME. You can read their NME interview online here.

In their NME interview, The Killers revealed that they attended group counselling sessions ahead of their new album.

Speaking to NME, Flowers admitted that “a lot of eggshells are walked on”, before adding: “We’ve had some counselling sessions.”

“It was basically a communication session,” drummer Vannucci explained of their problems. “We’re four dudes that don’t want to communicate, don’t know how to communicate, how to lay it out. We needed some lessons. I think it’s healthy. If you don’t clear the air there’s a lot of separation. Cracks start to feel like wedges then canyons, and then paranoia builds up and you misconstrue everything.”

“It cut through the bullshit,” Vannucci added. “On tour you don’t wanna rock the boat too much, and it taught that, instead of letting something go an entire six week tour, if something happens fucking deal with it right there.”