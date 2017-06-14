Listen to The Killers’ new single ‘The Man’
It's the first track from the band's forthcoming fifth album 'Wonderful Wonderful'
The Killers have shared the first song from their upcoming fifth album in the form of new single ‘The Man’.
The Las Vegas band’s new album – titled ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ – will follow on from 2012’s ‘Battle Born’ as well as Brandon Flowers’ 2015 solo LP ‘The Desired Effect’.
‘The Man’ was premiered this evening (June 14) on Radio 1’s Annie Mac show. The song was recorded with producer Jacknife Lee during sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Listen now via various streaming services here, below via Spotify or via the BBC.
According to a press release, The Killers’ new album is “soon-to-be completed” and is “shaping up to be their most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems”.
The band have also announced new live dates. See their full tour schedule beneath.
22 June Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival
24 June Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival
29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival
1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival
5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival
7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival
8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park
4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza
6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits
15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits
21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival
29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival
Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.
“It’s sounding good,” said Vannucci. “We have a problem with taking two steps forward and one step back, so that makes it take longer. We keep asking ourselves: ‘What does a four- piece band do? How do you keep it fresh?’ It’s a constant exercise in experimentation.”
Flowers then added: “’How should a band sound in 2017?’”
Vannucci continued: “We’re trying to arrive at something we’re all just a little bit uncomfortable with. When everyone is slightly uncomfortable, then we know we’re there.
“We’re just pushing it in different directions, then bringing it back and trying another direction.”
The Killers headline Barclaycard British Summer Time at London’s Hyde Park on Saturday 8 July. They’ll be supported by Elbow, Tears For Fears, White Lies, Cold War Kids, British Sea Power, Mew, Mystery Jets and The Strypes.