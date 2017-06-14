Listen to The Killers’ new single ‘The Man’

It's the first track from the band's forthcoming fifth album 'Wonderful Wonderful'

The Killers have shared the first song from their upcoming fifth album in the form of new single ‘The Man’.

The Las Vegas band’s new album – titled ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ – will follow on from 2012’s ‘Battle Born’ as well as Brandon Flowers’ 2015 solo LP ‘The Desired Effect’.

‘The Man’ was premiered this evening (June 14) on Radio 1’s Annie Mac show. The song was recorded with producer Jacknife Lee during sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Listen now via various streaming services here, below via Spotify or via the BBC.

The Man The Man, an album by The Killers on Spotify

According to a press release, The Killers’ new album is “soon-to-be completed” and is “shaping up to be their most sonically forward-thinking record yet; an LP bursting with all of the blazing choruses and arena-filling anthems”.

The band have also announced new live dates. See their full tour schedule beneath.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

22 June Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

24 June Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

29 June Seinajoki, Finland @ Provinssirock Festival

1 July Norrkoping, Sweden @ Bravalla Festival

5 July Novi Sad, Serbia @ Exit Festival

7 July Bilbao, Spain @ Bilbao BBK Live Festival

8 July London, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park

4 August Chicago, IL, USA @ Lollapalooza

6-8 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

15 Oct Austin, TX, USA @ Austin City Limits

21 Oct Phoenix, AZ, USA @ Lost Lake Music Festival

29 Oct New Orleans, LA, USA @ Voodoo Festival

Frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci recently told NME that the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born‘ was “coming along”.