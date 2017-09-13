Plus a rendition of Mr Brightside

This morning, The Killers entered the Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a short set, following their cancellation of the session earlier this week.

As well as performing indie classic ‘Mr. Brightside’, the band performed new track ‘The Man’, followed immediately by a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Fame’.

Watch videos of the performances below.

Earlier this week, Harry Styles performed his first solo Radio 1 Live Lounge set after The Killers were forced to cancel “due to Hurricane Irma”.

Last night, The Killers played rare tracks, new material, and brought out Woody Harrelson for an intimate show at Brixton Academy. The Vegas band’s new album, ‘Wonderful, Wonderful’, is out next Friday September 21. For the full story behind the record, read our cover story with The Killers in your free copy of NME, out this Friday.