The Killers drummer says ‘pal’ Prince Harry is a ‘great kisser’

Ronnie Vannucci Jr speaks to NME about the pair's decade-long friendship

The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr has discussed his friendship with Prince Harry, joking that he is a “great kisser”.

The Las Vegas band will release new record ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ next week (September 22). It’s their sixth studio album and the first since 2012’s ‘Battle Born’.

Speaking in this week’s NME, Vannucci explained how his friendship with Harry came about. “I knew nothing about the royals, so when I met him he was just a dude,” the musician said. “I’m a dude in a band and he’s a dude in London.”

“Oh, y’know, he’s a great kisser,” he added. “We became pals 10 years ago. We just get along”.

Asked about Prince Harry’s infamous naked Vegas pool party, Vannucci replied: “That was not my fault. I wasn’t there for that one.”

The band recently revealed that they held jam sessions with Prince Harry in the past.

Speaking to NME in this week’s issue, frontman Brandon Flowers revealed how his wife’s battles with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) provided creative inspiration for their new album.

Flowers has opened up on how album track ‘Rut’ was inspired by his wife Tana’s battle with the mental health condition, and how she sought counselling in a desperate attempt to tackle it.

He said: “My wife has PTSD. She has a version called Complex PTSD. It’s when a person has had multiple traumatic experiences. Her whole life, she’s been covering it, pretending it isn’t there. For whatever reason, in her 30s, it’s decided to really manifest itself and that’s what I’m going through with my family.”

“Usually I feel protective of her but I decided to take it head on. So ‘Rut’ is about her submitting to it. She got severely depressed and it wasn’t until she sought counselling and got a name for what was going on that it helped.

“Now she submits to it – that doesn’t mean that she’s gonna let it beat her, but rather that she’s gonna finally acknowledge that it’s there and promise to break this cycle.”

Flowers also revealed how putting Tana’s struggles into song enabled him to gain a greater understanding of her battle. “It bonded me and Tana in a way that I never foresaw,” Brandon said. “It helped me to understand her better and be more compassionate.”

Earlier this week, The Killers unveiled a new song called ‘Some Kind Of Love’. It followed previous singles ‘‘The Man’, ‘Run for Cover’ and their album’s title-track.