Watch The Killers’ fiery new video for ‘Run For Cover’

The Killers have shared the dramatic new video for their latest single ‘Run For Cover’ – watch the fiery clip below.

The track is taken from the four-piece’s forthcoming new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, which is set for release on September 22. It’s the second single to be taken from the upcoming record, following the unveiling of lead single ‘The Man’ back in June.

The Killers have now released a set of memorable new visuals for ‘Run For Cover’. With the band only making a small number of ghost-like appearances in the video, the main action follows the female protagonist as she is chased by a car – with the driver seemingly intent on stealing a cassette tape (which reads ’07/28/17′) off her.

Prior to its fiery finale, the arty video – which is partly shot in black and video – also shows the woman arguing with a man, smashing a glass and preparing a Molotov cocktail while staying in a motel.

Watch The Killers’ video for ‘Run For Cover’ below.

Last weekend, The Killers released a second video for ‘The Man’ – with the new clip promoting the upcoming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

The hugely-publicised fight is taking place in the band’s hometown of Las Vegas this Saturday (August 26).