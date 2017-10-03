“We love you”: The Killers share emotional message of solidarity after Las Vegas shooting

"We love you, Las Vegas".

The Killers have voiced their support for Las Vegas after the mass shooting in their home city which claimed the lives of 59 people and left countless others injured.

The atrocity occurred on Sunday evening when gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, targetting music fans at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Now, the Brandon Flowers fronted band have posted a message of solidarity on Twitter, and revealed their “heavy hearts” in the wake of the tragedy.

“We’ve got heavy hearts. We love you, Las Vegas”, the Twitter post reads.

Their emotional message of support came as Lady Gaga, Moby, and Ariana Grande led renewed calls for gun control in America after the deadly shooting.