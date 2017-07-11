Brandon Flowers: ‘I regret the negativity and arrogance of when The Killers started out’

Flowers tells us about the meaning behind new single 'The Man'

The Killers Brandon Flowers’ has opened up about the meaning behind new single ‘The Man’ – revealing that he ‘regrets’ the negativity and arrogance of his public persona when the band first started out. Watch our video interview with the band above.

Flowers was speaking to NME backstage ahead of their epic and hit-packed show at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival at the weekend, when he spoke about how new single ‘The Man’ is about looking back on his attitude when The Killers first rose to fame – which he previously described as ‘arrogant’.

“Around about the time the tours started I guess, – that’s where ‘The Man’ goes back to, and years after as well,” Flowers told NME. “I can live with it, you know. It was nice to sort of go in and inhabit that character, and that figure, and that version of myself for much longer.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He continued: “I think a good chunk of this album [‘Wonderful Wonderful’] is making peace with that. I’ve been cleaning it up for a long time. I don’t think that was really a great representation, an honest representation of who I am. It came from a place of insecurity and I would just puff my chest out and say things and put a lot of negativity out there. I basically came to regret that and I’m sure a lot of people can identify with that.”