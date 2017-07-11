Brandon Flowers: ‘I regret the negativity and arrogance of when The Killers started out’
Flowers tells us about the meaning behind new single 'The Man'
The Killers Brandon Flowers’ has opened up about the meaning behind new single ‘The Man’ – revealing that he ‘regrets’ the negativity and arrogance of his public persona when the band first started out. Watch our video interview with the band above.
Flowers was speaking to NME backstage ahead of their epic and hit-packed show at Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time festival at the weekend, when he spoke about how new single ‘The Man’ is about looking back on his attitude when The Killers first rose to fame – which he previously described as ‘arrogant’.
“Around about the time the tours started I guess, – that’s where ‘The Man’ goes back to, and years after as well,” Flowers told NME. “I can live with it, you know. It was nice to sort of go in and inhabit that character, and that figure, and that version of myself for much longer.”
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
He continued: “I think a good chunk of this album [‘Wonderful Wonderful’] is making peace with that. I’ve been cleaning it up for a long time. I don’t think that was really a great representation, an honest representation of who I am. It came from a place of insecurity and I would just puff my chest out and say things and put a lot of negativity out there. I basically came to regret that and I’m sure a lot of people can identify with that.”
The Killers release new album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ on September 21. Their upcoming tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 15 July and will be available here.
Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena
Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena
Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena
Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena
Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena
Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena