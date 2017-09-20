Brandon Flowers says he hopes fans aren’t “let down” by The Killers’ new touring line-up

Original members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer no longer play live with the band

Brandon Flowers has said that he hopes fans of The Killers won’t feel “let down” by the band’s current touring line-up.

The long-running Las Vegas band – who will embark on an arena tour of the UK and Ireland in November – now feature just two original members in their live line-up following guitarist Dave Keuning and bassist Mark Stoermer’s retirements from playing live in recent years.

While Keuning and Stoermer remain members of The Killers, their departure from the band’s live line-up leaves just Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. as the only original members on stage.

Speaking about their current live set-up, Flowers told The Daily Star that there “was no perfect way to handle” the departures of Keuning and Stoermer.

“I hope that people come to the gigs and aren’t let down because a lot of heart is still going into these shows and a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into this album.”

Vannucci Jr. added that “the well has not run dry.”

“Five years is a long time between albums, I look at the work other bands put out, maybe we haven’t done enough,” he said. “There’s more to come, because I wouldn’t be happy is this was it, but it’s hard to get four people on schedule.”

The Killers will release their new album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, on Friday (September 22). See their upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below.

November

06 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

07 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

10 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

13 – Arena, Manchester

14 – Arena, Manchester

16 – 3Arena, Dublin

17 – SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast

19 – first direct Arena, Leeds

20 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

27 – O2 Arena, London

28 – O2 Arena, London