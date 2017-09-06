Support act announced for The Killers’ UK and Ireland arena tour
The band's huge tour will kick off in November at Birmingham's Genting Arena
Juanita Stein has been announced as the support act for The Killers‘ upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour.
The Brandon Flowers-led band will embark on the tour in November, with the band also set to play a stand-alone show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on September 12.
Stein has now been confirmed as the main support act for the arena tour. The Howling Bells frontwoman released her debut solo album ‘America’ back in August, and she will perform cuts from the record during her support stint for The Killers.
See The Killers’ full UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.
September
12 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
November
06 – Genting Arena, Birmingham
07 – Genting Arena, Birmingham
10 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle
13 – Arena, Manchester
14 – Arena, Manchester
16 – 3Arena, Dublin
17 – SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast
19 – first direct Arena, Leeds
20 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
21 – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen
23 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
25 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield
27 – O2 Arena, London
28 – O2 Arena, London
Stein, meanwhile, will play a number of UK and Ireland tour dates in the coming months – see her live dates below.
September
24 – Actress & Bishop, Birmingham
25 – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow
26 – The Tunnels, Aberdeen
27 – The Cluny 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne
29 – Headrow House, Leeds
30 – Buyers Club, Liverpool
October
1 – Gullivers, Manchester
2 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge
4 – Fred Zeppelin’s, Cork
5 – Roisin Dubh, Galway
6 – Grand Social, Dublin
7 – Kasbah Social Club, Limerick
9 – Crofters Rights, Bristol
November
29 – The Shacklewell Arms, London