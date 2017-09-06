Support act announced for The Killers’ UK and Ireland arena tour

The band's huge tour will kick off in November at Birmingham's Genting Arena

Juanita Stein has been announced as the support act for The Killers‘ upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour.

The Brandon Flowers-led band will embark on the tour in November, with the band also set to play a stand-alone show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on September 12.

Stein has now been confirmed as the main support act for the arena tour. The Howling Bells frontwoman released her debut solo album ‘America’ back in August, and she will perform cuts from the record during her support stint for The Killers.

See The Killers’ full UK and Ireland tour itinerary below.

September

12 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

November

06 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

07 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

10 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

13 – Arena, Manchester

14 – Arena, Manchester

16 – 3Arena, Dublin

17 – SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast

19 – first direct Arena, Leeds

20 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

21 – AECC BHGE Arena, Aberdeen

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

25 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield

27 – O2 Arena, London

28 – O2 Arena, London

Stein, meanwhile, will play a number of UK and Ireland tour dates in the coming months – see her live dates below.

September

24 – Actress & Bishop, Birmingham

25 – King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow

26 – The Tunnels, Aberdeen

27 – The Cluny 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne

29 – Headrow House, Leeds

30 – Buyers Club, Liverpool

October

1 – Gullivers, Manchester

2 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge

4 – Fred Zeppelin’s, Cork

5 – Roisin Dubh, Galway

6 – Grand Social, Dublin

7 – Kasbah Social Club, Limerick

9 – Crofters Rights, Bristol

November

29 – The Shacklewell Arms, London