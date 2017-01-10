The Killers want free orange chicken after finding their song title in a fortune cookie

US restaurant chain Panda Express has seemingly borrowed a song title from the Las Vegas band.

The Killers have asked for free orange chicken for life after discovering a US restaurant chain is using one of their song titles.

The band shared a picture on Twitter of a legend found inside a Panda Express fortune cookie. It reads “SMILE LIKE YOU MEAN IT”, the title of the band’s ‘Hot Fuss’ single from 2004.

“I’m thinkin’ orange chicken for life and we’ll let you off the hook for using our stuff,” the band wrote in a caption.

Panda Express has since replied to the band, writing: “When it comes to #OrangeChickenLove, we always mean it.”

The Killers recently announced that they are reissuing debut album ‘Hot Fuss’ on vinyl on January 13. It will be released on standard weight vinyl and limited pressing white vinyl. Pre-order here.

The band have also recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their seminal second album ‘Sam’s Town’ with a Las Vegas spectacular.

The Killers have been working on their new album and the follow-up to 2012’s ‘Battle Born’ for a few months now. “We’ll see what happens,” said drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr last year. “We’ve been working with different people and seeing how it feels, and we’re starting to work with another person now. I don’t know if we wanna reveal who that is.”