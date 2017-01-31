The Kills announce special 15th anniversary London gig

The duo will celebrate the milestone with a special show in the capital in May

The Kills will celebrate their 15th anniversary as a band with a special London gig.

The transatlantic duo, who comprise of vocalist Alison Mosshart and guitarist Jamie Hince, will celebrate the milestone in May. The Kills have released five studio albums to date, beginning with debut record ‘Keep On Your Mean Side’ in 2003. They most recently released the album ‘Ash & Ice’ last year.

To mark 15 years together as a band, The Kills will play a special show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on May 30. Tickets for the newly-announced headline show go on sale on Friday (February 3) at 9am, with special VIP packages also available.

See the band’s official announcement of the show below.

The new date adds to The Kills’ 2017 UK tour itinerary, with live dates already announced for May. The duo will play alongside Metronomy and Slaves on the bill of Liverpool’s Sound City festival on May 27, before travelling to Margate’s Wonderland festival a day later. See their confirmed UK gigs below.

May 27 – Sound City, Liverpool

May 28 – Margate, Wonderland at Dreamland, Margate

May 30 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

The Kills will also join the European festival circuit this summer, with a stand-out slot at NOS Alive festival in Portugal set to be a highlight of the duo’s continuing tour in support of last year’s ‘Ash & Ice’.