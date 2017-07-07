The Kills to release new singles later this year

Guitarist Jamie Hince reveals the news to NME at Nos Alive festival

The Kills‘ Jamie Hince has spoken about the band’s plans to release standalone singles later this year. Watch in the video interview above.

The group released their acoustic ‘Non-Electric’ EP in June, which saw them cover Rihanna’s ‘Desperado’.

Now guitarist Hince has told NME at this year’s NOS Alive festival that there’s more new material coming.

“Thank god, now it’s not all about albums,” he said. “Putting stuff out is a lot easier than it used to be. Labels would not see any point in putting a standalone single out or an EP. That’s really changed now.”

Hince went on to reveal: “We were in the studio a couple of weeks ago when we had a few days off. We recorded a couple of songs that turned out really good, so we’re going to drop those at some point [this year]. We’re talking about doing a video for one of them.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“We honestly just went in to see what we could do on three days off and it was better than expected,” he added.

The Kills released their fifth album ‘Ash & Ice’ in 2016. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the band’s first EP, ‘Black Rooster’.

Singer Alison Mosshart recently opened up about the secret to their survival – and what the future might have in store.

“There’s never really been any rules. Therefore, it can exist forever if we want it to,” Mosshart told NME. She added: “I’m always writing, I know Jamie’s always writing.”