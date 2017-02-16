The Kills share VR video for ‘Whirling Eye’

The virtual reality clip was directed by Sophie Muller who worked on the video for Blur's 'Song 2'.

The Kills have shared a virtual reality video for single ‘Whirling Eye’, allowing viewers to explore a desolate junkyard, a city street corner, and even a disco roller rink.

The video was directed by Sophie Muller. Muller has previously worked with bands such as Blur, Beyoncé, The Cure, No Doubt and Kings of Leon as well as a number of The Kills videos.

The ‘Whirling Eye’ experience follows Mosshart and Jamie Hince through a variety of settings and is the latest single to be taken from recent album ‘Ash & Ice’. You can watch the video below.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that The Kills will celebrate their 15th anniversary as a band with a special London gig. The band have released five studio albums to date, beginning with debut record ‘Keep On Your Mean Side’ in 2003.

The show will take place at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on May 30. The new date adds to The Kills’ 2017 UK tour itinerary, with live dates already announced for May.

The duo will play alongside Metronomy and Slaves on the bill of Liverpool’s Sound City festival on May 27, before travelling to Margate’s Wonderland festival a day later. See their confirmed UK gigs below.

May 27 – Sound City, Liverpool

May 28 – Margate, Wonderland at Dreamland, Margate

May 30 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

The Kills will also join the European festival circuit this summer, with a stand-out slot at NOS Alive festival in Portugal set to be a highlight of the duo’s continuing tour in support of last year’s ‘Ash & Ice’.