The Kink’s Dave Davies opens up about UFO experiences

His brother Ray Davies was recently knighted

The Kinks‘ Dave Davies claims he has had a number of extraterrestrial experiences.

The 70-year-old, who is set to release his new solo album ‘Open Road’ on Friday (March 31), is a longtime believer in UFOs and psychic abilities.

“I’ve had several experiences seeing UFOs. It was really interesting. I saw them in north Devon in England — lights and zigzags in the skies. Then when I started to dig deeper into my experience, I understood I was also getting communications — psychic impressions — from aliens,” he said.

Speaking further about his experiences, Davies told Vulture: “I’m sure there are many people in the world who can explain it better than I can. You have an experience with a UFO, and you keep those feelings, and then it gets into your subconscious and super-conscious. When I investigated what those feelings could be, when I got really into ufology, I could’ve sworn I was having connections with the Dog Star, with Sirius. Sirius has very deep connections with Earth.”

Getty

Meanwhile, his brother Ray Davies was recently knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Davies, who previously received a CBE from the Queen in 2004, said of the honour earlier this year: “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.”

He also recently announced his first album of solo material in 10 years. Titled ‘Americana’, it will be released on April 21.

The Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Ray Davies briefly joined his brother Dave Davies on stage during a gig at Islington Assembly Hall in December 2015, which sparked a few rumours about the band reforming.

Davies later addressed the semi-reunion. “I’m still trying to live that down,” he said. “I joined him on stage briefly but it would be overly romantic to think it was because of the show [Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon] or to start talking about a reunion.”