The Kinks legend Ray Davies will be knighted by Prince Charles today

He previously received a CBE from the Queen in 2004.

The Kinks‘ Ray Davies is to be knighted by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace later today (March 16).

It was announced in the New Year Honours List that Davies – rhythm guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for The Kinks – would receive a knighthood for services to the arts.

Davies, who previously received a CBE from the Queen in 2004, said at the time: “Initially I felt a mixture of surprise, humility, joy and a bit embarrassed but after thinking about it, I accept this for my family and fans as well as everyone who has inspired me to write.”

Davies has recently announced his first album of solo material in 10 years. Titled ‘Americana’, it will be released on April 21. Listen to lead single ‘Poetry’ below.

The Kinks were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Ray Davies briefly joined his brother Dave Davies on stage during a gig at Islington Assembly Hall in December 2015, which sparked a few rumours about the band reforming.

Davies later addressed the semi-reunion. “I’m still trying to live that down,” he said. “I joined him on stage briefly but it would be overly romantic to think it was because of the show [Kinks musical Sunny Afternoon] or to start talking about a reunion.”