The Kinks’ Ray Davies says ‘Brexit is bigger than the Berlin Wall’

Singer-songwriter also gives his thoughts on Donald Trump

The Kinks frontman Ray Davies – now Sir Ray Davies – has opened up about his Brexit fears.

The veteran singer-songwriter said the UK’s impending departure from the EU is “bigger than the Berlin Wall.”

“It’s going to be a shift of gigantic proportions,” he told The Guardian. “Bigger than the Berlin Wall, like regrowth and replacement after a war. Hopefully we don’t have a war or a huge crisis, but we’re going to go through an immense change. We’re reassessing our culture, our sensibilities, the way we react to other cultures. It’s an imploding culture.”

Despite his thoughts on Brexit he was less fearful of US President Donald Trump.

“I’ve bumped into him a few times and it was all right,” he said. “Like bumping into a bloke in a bar. It’s hard to criticise and judge.

“You get all the rhetoric when they’re trying to get into power, but as soon as they get the key to the front door, the pressure is on. He’s trying to run the country the best he knows how and he only knows one way to get what he wants: total power.”

Davies was recently knighted by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace for services to the arts. He previously received a CBE from the Queen in 2004.

Davies described the recent reception he received as “incredible” and “quite touching”, adding: “I’m normally the kind of person that shies away from these event.”

“I think these things always kind of difficult for me take,” he added. “I’m quite a loner person, so to be accepted to any part of society is good… I don’t know what I have to do for it, just keep on working, do good work.”

Davies recently released his first album of solo material in 10 years – ‘Americana’.