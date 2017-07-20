The KLF announce new live event to mark their return

It won't be a traditional gig from the electronic duo, however

The KLF have further confirmed their return to action by announcing a new live event in Liverpool.

The enigmatic electronic duo first came to prominence in the late 1980s, and, after splitting in 1992, they briefly reunited in 1995 and 1997. However, the band were tipped to make their return after a documentary about the electro pioneers appeared online earlier this year along with a mysterious message that suggested they’d be returning to music in 2017.

While KLF’s Bil Drummond denied that the new documentary would herald the duo’s actual return to music, rumours of their return to the live arena have now been confirmed with the announcement of this new event in Liverpool.

The band will reunite under their original Justified Ancients of Mu Mu moniker for the new three-day event, which will begin on August 23 – commemorating the end of their 23-year absence (or ‘Moratorium‘) from music.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Entitled ‘Liverpool: Welcome To The Dark Ages’, there will only be 400 tickets made available for the event – which will go exclusively to ‘volunteers’.

However, the event will not feature any live music – rather, the titles of each day read as follows:

Day One (August 23) – Why Did The K Foundation Burn A Million Quid?

Day Two (August 24) – 2023: What The Fuuk Is Going On?

Day Three (August 25) – The Rites of MuMufication.

Tickets for the three-day event go on sale on Sunday at 11:23 am.

See a trailer for ‘Welcome To The Dark Ages’ below.

The KLF also previously confirmed the release of a book – titled 2023: A Trilogy – which will be released on August 23, via Faber & Faber.