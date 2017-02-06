The KLF announce new book

It follows rumours of a reunion and new music

The KLF have announced details of a new book, following recent rumours of a reunion and new music.

Recently, fans grew excited after a documentary about the electro pioneers appeared online, along with a mysterious message that suggested they’d be returning to music this year. DJ Food also teased that he expected the KLF to be making a comeback in 2017.

As Pitchfork reports, the KLF have announced a new book titled 2023: A Trilogy, out August 23 via Faber & Faber. Not much is known about the book, but the publisher offers this synopsis:

Down through the epochs and out across the continents, generation upon generation of the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu have told variants of the same story – an end of days story, a final chapter story. But with one hope, even if the hope at times seems forlorn. The story contained in this trilogy is the latest telling. Here it is presented as a utopian costume drama, set in the near future, written in the recent past. Read with care. REMEMBERED – TOLD – TRANSCRIBED for K 2 Plant Hire Ltd.

The band have also shared what could be the book’s cover via Twitter:

The KLF split in 1992 after four acclaimed albums – the same year that they they fired machine gun blanks into the audience and dumped a dead sheep at the aftershow party at the BRIT Awards before ‘deleting’ their entire back catalogue.

Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty went on to form The K Foundation, who in 1994 set fire to £1million, which was then made into the film Watch the K Foundation Burn a Million Quid.

The band recently dismissed rumours of a reunion, but revealed that new films are on the way, as well as ‘work from their industrial unit being made public on 23 August’.

“I’m aware of a film that has been edited out of old bits of stuff and has been put up on Vimeo and Youtube,” The KLF’s Bill Drummond said in a statement, “but it has nothing to do with us.”

“We do understand that there are two documentaries being made about The KLF – both of these are nothing to do with us. Jimmy Cauty and I have always remained very close but we have no plans to reform The KLF or exploit our back catalogue in any way.”

Another message from the band was then been shared on Twitter – titled ‘2017: What The Fuck Is Going On?’

“It is almost 23 years since the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu announced a self-imposed and self important moratorium,” they said. “The reasons for the moratorium have now been lost in time, space and a rusting shipping container somewhere near Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station.

“What is known is: The Justified Ancients of Mu Mu have zero involvement with any video clips, films, recorded music, documentary productions, biographies, West End musicals or social media chatter relating to the letters K, L or F, now, or at any other time over these previous 23 years.”

They continued: “Futhermore, the Justified Ancients of Mu Mu have no interest in anything that seeks to comment on, bounce off, glorify, debunk or resurrect their historical work.

“The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu are currently at work in their light industrial unit. This work will not be made public until the 23rd of August 2017.”