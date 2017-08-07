The Libertines announce support acts for UK seaside tour

Band head out on their ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ in September

The Libertines have announced a handful of support acts for their upcoming UK tour.

The band play a run of shows in UK coastal towns during September and October for their ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ – including a headline show at By The Sea festival in Margate and a trio of Scottish gigs.

They have now announced that they will be supported over the course of the tour by the likes of Rat Boy, The Paddingtons, Lucie Barat (sister of Libertines’ Carl), Trampolene and more.



The Libertines recently discussed a potential release date of their forthcoming album.

Drummer Gary Powell spoke to The Star, revealing: “The new album is due out in the spring next year.”

Powell added that, while the band have already begun writing the new album, fans shouldn’t attend their sets expecting to hear new music.

“There’s always the possibility of sneaking in a little bit of something new just for people to get to grips with whatever direction that we will be taking next, to keep people as emotionally engaged as we possibly can,” he said.

The Libertines will play the following dates:

SEPTEMBER

17 – Dunfermline Alhambra

18 – Inverness Ironworks

19 – Kilmarnock Grand Hall

22 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

23 – Hull Arena

25 – Plymouth Pavilions

26 – Scarborough Spa

30 – Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

1 – Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)

2- Brighton Brighton Centre