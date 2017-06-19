The Libertines add Scottish shows to 2017 UK tour

Band will play gigs in Dunfermline, Inverness and Kilmarnock during September

The Libertines have added dates to their upcoming UK tour.

The band recently announced details of a 2017 tour of UK seaside towns, now adding three Scottish dates preceding the tour. The new dates will see them play Dunfermline, Inverness and Kilmarnock during September. Tickets for these latter shows go on sale this Wednesday (June 21)

They will then play a run of shows in UK coastal towns for the ‘Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour’ – including a headline show at By The Sea festival in Margate.

The Libertines will play the following dates:

SEPTEMBER

17 – Dunfermline Alhambra

18 – Inverness Ironworks

19 – Kilmarnock Grand Hall

22 – Blackpool Empress Ballroom

23 – Hull Arena

25 – Plymouth Pavilions

26 – Scarborough Spa

30 – Lowestoft Claremont Pier

OCTOBER

1 – Margate By The Sea Festival (Margate Dreamland)

2- Brighton Brighton Centre

The band are currently working on the follow-up their comeback album ‘Anthems For Doomed Youth‘ while looking for a ‘hotel’ to set up their own recording studio and HQ.

“We’re looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio,” said Carl Barat of what 2017 has in store. “We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour… watch this space…”

Back in February, Carl Barat gave NME an update on the progress of the band’s new album.

“We’ve still got fucking two decades’ of stuff, and we’ve still got a lot to write about,” Barat clarified. “There’s a lot of water yet to go under the bridge in many ways so yeah, there’s plenty to do.”

The Libertines’ remaining summer festival dates are below.

JULY

21-22 – Tramlines Festival, Sheffield

21-23 – Truck Festival, Cambridge

AUGUST

3 – Times Square, Newcastle