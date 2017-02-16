The Maccabees’ Felix White on what to expect from their final shows, future project and new music

'Those gigs are going to be the best Maccabees gigs ever'

The Maccabees‘ Felix White has spoken out about what fans can expect from their upcoming farewell shows, as well as talking about new music and future projects. Watch our video interview with White above.

The band announced their split back in August, before revealing a string of final gigs with support from Mystery Jets and Idles. Speaking at the VO5 NME Awards 2017, where he presented Bastille with Best Album for ‘Wild World’.

“Those gigs are going to be the best Maccabees gigs ever,” White told NME. “It’s going to be a pretty special thing because it’s quite rare that everyone in the place knows how important that little moment is. I think they’re going to be valuable little things. I don’t think we need to do too much more than just be The Maccabees.”

“We’ve got Mystery Jets who have been with us for 15 years, but also Idles who are one of our favourite new bands. They’re a very refreshing band for now – they’ve got a lot of energy and they’re saying important things. They’re just a fantastic band, I love them a lot.”

White added that they hope to play some warm-up shows, but have no plans to play any farewell shows outside of the UK.

Meanwhile, White has been working on his new club night and label, YALA.

“I’ve started a record label, among other things. Amongst the wake of The Maccabees falling apart, I had this realisation that the labels that informed our band, and the nights and those kind of scenes in London don’t really exist any more. So given that we own our own studio, we’re building this in-house thing called YALA – which has had regular club nights, we’re putting out Magic Gang’s single, we’re trying to build our own place that joins the dots for bands that are great but don’t necessarily have the opportunities they would have done 10 years ago, you know.”

Speaking of his other projects, White continued: “I’ve been making music, I’ve just trying to work out where it’s going to land. I’m always making music, me and my brother are always making music together as we did in The Maccabees, so whether that’s going to be a band or not… I’m open to ideas basically.”

White continued: “I’ve definitely got an itch to make some music, but [The Maccabees] was like 15 years of our lives so I’m just giving it a moment to work out what’s next rather than being like ‘I’ve got another band!’

“That’s an interesting question, because guitars are characteristically Maccabees – I’m the guitarist, you know what I mean? Everything else that I’ve heard is different to any music that we’ve done before, so we’ll see where it lands mate. It’s exciting.”

The Maccabees upcoming farewell UK tour dates are below

Tue June 27 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Wed June 28 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Thu June 29 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Fri June 30 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace

Sat July 01 2017 – LONDON Alexandra Palace