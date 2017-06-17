They're on the final road to Ally Pally...

The Maccabees have begun their string of farewell gigs with an intimate show at London’s Omeara.

The south London band are set to play three gigs at Alexandra Palace at the end of June – but last night was all about the sweaty surroundings of the 350 capacity venue for a MS Society benefit show.

Taking to the stage shortly after 10PM, they opened with Wall of Arms, the title track from their second album, before going straight into Feel to Follow, from third record Given To The Wild.

The career-spanning set also saw frontman Orlando Weeks pay tribute to London before playing fan favourite Latchmere.

“This is a song about an area of London where we grew up”, he told the crowd.

“This is not an easy time to be a Londoner, but it’s pretty amazing the way people are doing it”.

After finishing the main set with Something Like Happiness, they returned for a four song encore of Marks To Prove It, First Love, Toothpaste Kisses, and Pelican.

Here’s the setlist in full.

Speaking to NME, one fan hailed the gig as ‘the end of an era’ and described how their music had played a huge role in the last ten years of his life.

Tim said: “I started listening to them as 21 year old and their music meant a lot to me – it was played in the clubs I’d go to. But I’m 30 now, the music has grown up and it’s the same as me. It’s the end of of an era, but it almost feels like there’s nowhere else for it to go.”

The Maccabees will next play Birmingham’s 02 Institute on Thursday, before continuing their farewell tour with stop-offs in Glasgow, Newcastle, and Manchester ahead of three massive shows at Alexandra Palace.