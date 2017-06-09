‘The Matrix’ soundtrack to be released on vinyl

The two-disc record is limited to 1,500 copies

The original soundtrack of The Matrix is set to be released on vinyl for the first time ever this summer.

The soundtrack, which features contributions from Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Rage Against The Machine and The Prodigy, will be released on red and blue vinyl – referencing the different pills that are taken in the film.

In the Keanu Reeves movie, the blue pill represents what a human believes to be true, while the red pill is representative of someone who is aware of The Matrix’s existence.

Alongside the coloured vinyl, the centrefold of the release will contain stills from the film.

The two-disc record, which is limited to 1,500 copies, will be released on August 4 via Real Gone Music.

It was reported earlier this year that a reboot of The Matrix is in the works, but writer Zak Penn has since claimed that the mooted project is not directly linked to the original trilogy.

Penn, who previously wrote X2: X-Men United, clarified the reports on Twitter.

He wrote: “All I can say at this point is no one could or should REBOOT The Matrix. People who know Animatrix and the comics understand,” he wrote.

“Can’t comment yet except to say that the words ‘reboot’ and ‘remake’ were from an article. Let’s stop responding to inaccurate news.”

He later added: “Do I want to see more stories set in the universe of The Matrix? Yes. Because it’s a brilliant idea that generates great stories.”