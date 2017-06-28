Preview new The National track ‘Guilty Party’

Band release seventh album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ on September 8

The National have shared a short clip of a new track called ‘Guilty Party’. Scroll below to listen.

The US band will return with their seventh album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ on September 8 – their first full-length album since 2013’s ‘Trouble Will Find Me’. They have already teased the LP with lead single ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’.

Frontman Matt Berninger hinted last year that the album contains a “very dark” sound that may surprise some fans.

The group have now taken to Twitter to post a snippet of ‘Guilty Party’, a song they’ve previously performed live.

The National have described their new album ‘Sleep Well Beast’ as ‘wild and experimental’. Watch our video interview with the band below.

“I think we just stopped editing ourselves,” said frontman Matt Berninger. “We throw everything onto the table all of the time, then at the end of the process we flip the table over again. We’ve learned to destroy our stuff and throw it away and forget about it and move on and go to new stuff. We’ve become much more reckless. It’s been really liberating. We all have kids and stuff. They’re just rock songs, no one’s going to get hurt. We used to stress out about every little change and everyone would be very protective about little things. Now we’re less protective. We love the songs but we’re harsh on them.

Guitarist Aaron Dessner added: “We’re abusive with our songs, is what he’s trying to say.”

“There’s a lot more experimentation. There’s different sonic dimensions to it. You might recognise certain organic elements to the National but there’s a lot of other things going on. It took four years to make it, so it’s kind of wild in that sense. Sonically, it’s much more diverse.”

The National’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

September 16 – Cork Opera House, Cork

September 17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 18 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London