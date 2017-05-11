The National unveil new single ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’ & announce 2017 UK tour
The five-piece will return with their seventh album, 'Sleep Well Beast', in September
The National have shared their new single, ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’, while also announcing a world tour that includes new UK and Ireland live dates – listen to the new song and see their updated touring itinerary below.
The Matt Berninger-led five-piece will return with their seventh album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’, on September 8 – their first full-length album since 2015’s ‘A Lot of Sorrow’. The frontman hinted last year that the album contains a “very dark” sound that may surprise some fans, while the tracklist features the song ‘Turtleneck’, which was debuted at an anti-Trump show last year.
See the full tracklist for ‘Sleep Well Beast’ below.
- Nobody Else Will Be There
- Day I Die
- Walk It Back
- The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
- Born to Beg
- Turtleneck
- Empire Line
- I’ll Still Destroy You
- Guilty Party
- Carin at the Liquor Store
- Dark Side of the Gym
- Sleep Well Beast
After teasing their return with a set of trailers this week, The National have now unveiled ‘Sleep Well Beast”s lead single – listen to ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ below.
After already confirming appearances at Glastonbury and Pitchfork Paris 2017, the band have now announced a slew of new tour dates which will see them visiting the UK, Ireland, Europe and North America.
See The National’s newly-announced UK and Ireland tour dates below.
September 16 – Cork Opera House, Cork
September 17 – Vicar Street, Dublin
September 18 – Vicar Street, Dublin
September 20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
September 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London
September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London
September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London
September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London
Pre-sale orders for tickets begin on Monday (May 15), while general sale will kick off on May 19. UK and Ireland fans who pre-order ‘Sleep Well Beast’ via specific retailers before 10am on Sunday (May 14) will receive a special access code for Monday’s pre-sale.