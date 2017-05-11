The National unveil new single ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’ & announce 2017 UK tour

The five-piece will return with their seventh album, 'Sleep Well Beast', in September

The National have shared their new single, ‘The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness’, while also announcing a world tour that includes new UK and Ireland live dates – listen to the new song and see their updated touring itinerary below.

The Matt Berninger-led five-piece will return with their seventh album, ‘Sleep Well Beast’, on September 8 – their first full-length album since 2015’s ‘A Lot of Sorrow’. The frontman hinted last year that the album contains a “very dark” sound that may surprise some fans, while the tracklist features the song ‘Turtleneck’, which was debuted at an anti-Trump show last year.

See the full tracklist for ‘Sleep Well Beast’ below.

Nobody Else Will Be There Day I Die Walk It Back The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness Born to Beg Turtleneck Empire Line I’ll Still Destroy You Guilty Party Carin at the Liquor Store Dark Side of the Gym Sleep Well Beast

After teasing their return with a set of trailers this week, The National have now unveiled ‘Sleep Well Beast”s lead single – listen to ‘The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness’ below.

After already confirming appearances at Glastonbury and Pitchfork Paris 2017, the band have now announced a slew of new tour dates which will see them visiting the UK, Ireland, Europe and North America.

See The National’s newly-announced UK and Ireland tour dates below.

September 16 – Cork Opera House, Cork

September 17 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 18 – Vicar Street, Dublin

September 20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

September 22 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

September 25 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 26 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 27 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

September 28 – Eventim Hammersmith Apollo, London

Pre-sale orders for tickets begin on Monday (May 15), while general sale will kick off on May 19. UK and Ireland fans who pre-order ‘Sleep Well Beast’ via specific retailers before 10am on Sunday (May 14) will receive a special access code for Monday’s pre-sale.