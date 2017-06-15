The National and Sufjan Stevens cover Leonard Cohen for new art exhibition

The two bands are among a number of acts who will pay tribute to the late artist for the forthcoming Montréal exhibit

The National and Sufjan Stevens have collaborated together to record a cover of a song by Leonard Cohen to mark the opening of a new exhibition dedicated to the late musician.

Cohen, who passed away last year aged 82, will be honoured by le Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal with the new exhibit Leonard Cohen – Une brèche en toute chose / A Crack in Everything, which will open on November 9 and run until April 9 2018.

As well as featuring pieces of Cohen’s writing, self-portraits and recordings, the opening of the exhibition will also be marked by the release of a cover of a Cohen song from The National and Stevens. The rendition will also feature as-yet-unannounced special guests.

Curated by the museum’s director John Zeppetelli and Victor Shiffman, A Crack In Everything will also feature visual art, VR exhibits and a series of concerts and events – which will see the likes of Moby, Julia Holter and Chilly Gonzales perform – to honour Cohen’s life and career.

See a trailer for the exhibition below.

Speaking in a statement about the exhibition, Zeppetelli said: “When we came up with the idea for this exhibition, we went to seek the agreement of Leonard Cohen, who was thrilled with the project and the angle we were proposing. It was important for him that this exhibit would not be of a biographical nature. From the start, the project was thought as a contemporary artistic exploration of a life’s work, and in that sense, he was thrilled to be able to inspire other artists through his art.

“Given his recent death, our exhibition has taken on a new meaning. It has also become a tribute to this global star. We have a great responsibility to the public and the approach adopted by the artists will definitely be sensitive to this aspect, to reflect both our gratitude and our respect for this Montréal artist.”