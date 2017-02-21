The Partridge Family’s David Cassidy reveals he is battling dementia

The singer and actor shares the news after being seen slurring and stumbling on stage over the weekend.

The Partridge Family’s David Cassidy has revealed he is battling dementia.

The singer and actor, 66, shared the news after a performance in California over the weekend raised concerns for his health. Billboard reports that he was seen slurring and struggling to stay on his feet while on stage.

Partridge told People that his grandfather and mother both battled dementia and said: “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

He also revealed that has decided to stop touring because of the disease. “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he said. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Cassidy scores a string of hit singles in the ’70s, both as a solo artist and as member of The Partridge Family, a pop group formed for a The Monkees-style musical sitcom. He toured the UK in 2005 and returned to the charts with a greatest hits album the following year.

In recent years Cassidy has also hit the headlines after being arrested for driving under the influence on several occasions. He entered rehab to receive treatment for substance abuse problems in 2014 and filed for bankruptcy in 2015.