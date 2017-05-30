The Pigeon Detectives announce ‘Wait For Me’ 10th anniversary UK tour

The new live dates will celebrate a decade since the release of the Leeds band's debut album, which went platinum in the UK

The Pigeon Detectives have announced a new UK tour to mark the tenth anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Wait For Me’.

The Leeds five-piece will set out on the road in October to celebrate the milestone – which fell on Sunday (May 28) – with the band set to honour the success of the likes of ‘I Found Out’, ‘Romantic Type’ and ‘Take Her Back’ at the anniversary shows.

Along with those singles, all 12 tracks from ‘Wait For Me’ will be played in full on every night of the tour. The newly-announced gigs follow the special re-release of ‘Wait For Me’ on double 12″ vinyl and digital format (with both including additional B-sides and previously unheard tracks), which are both out now via Dance to the Radio.

Kicking off with a show at Manchester’s Academy on October 19, the Pigeon Detectives’ tour will continue into November before rounding off at Leeds’ O2 Academy on November 3. Support will come from Little Comets, with tickets set to go on sale at 9am on Friday (June 2) from this link.

See the Pigeon Detectives’ forthcoming UK tour dates below.

October

19 – MANCHESTER Academy

20 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

21 – MIDDLESBROUGH Empire

22 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE University

23 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

25 – NORWICH UEA

26 – BRISTOL SWX

27 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute

28 – GLASGOW O2 ABC

30 – CAMBRIDGE Junction

31 – PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

November

1 – LONDON O2 Forum

2 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

3 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

The Pigeon Detectives released their latest album, ‘Broken Glances’, back in February.