The Pigeon Detectives announce ‘Wait For Me’ 10th anniversary UK tour
The new live dates will celebrate a decade since the release of the Leeds band's debut album, which went platinum in the UK
The Pigeon Detectives have announced a new UK tour to mark the tenth anniversary of the release of their debut album ‘Wait For Me’.
The Leeds five-piece will set out on the road in October to celebrate the milestone – which fell on Sunday (May 28) – with the band set to honour the success of the likes of ‘I Found Out’, ‘Romantic Type’ and ‘Take Her Back’ at the anniversary shows.
Along with those singles, all 12 tracks from ‘Wait For Me’ will be played in full on every night of the tour. The newly-announced gigs follow the special re-release of ‘Wait For Me’ on double 12″ vinyl and digital format (with both including additional B-sides and previously unheard tracks), which are both out now via Dance to the Radio.
Kicking off with a show at Manchester’s Academy on October 19, the Pigeon Detectives’ tour will continue into November before rounding off at Leeds’ O2 Academy on November 3. Support will come from Little Comets, with tickets set to go on sale at 9am on Friday (June 2) from this link.
See the Pigeon Detectives’ forthcoming UK tour dates below.
October
19 – MANCHESTER Academy
20 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
21 – MIDDLESBROUGH Empire
22 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE University
23 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool
25 – NORWICH UEA
26 – BRISTOL SWX
27 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute
28 – GLASGOW O2 ABC
30 – CAMBRIDGE Junction
31 – PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms
November
1 – LONDON O2 Forum
2 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield
3 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
The Pigeon Detectives released their latest album, ‘Broken Glances’, back in February.