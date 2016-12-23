The Pogues former manager Frank Murray dies, aged 66

He managed the group until 1990

Frank Murray, the former manager of The Pogues, has died at the age of 66.

The former manager of the legendary Irish band reportedly died of a heart attack yesterday (December 22) according to music journal Hot Press.

As well as managing the group, Murray was credited as being an instrumental driving force behind The Pogues 1987 classic ‘Fairytale of New York’. Its claimed that it was Murray who suggested that the group should write a Christmas song, and that he instigated the duet between frontman Shane MacGowan and fellow Irish musician Kirsty MacColl.

Speaking to Billboard, Pogues member Spider Stacy paid tribute to Murray. “It does really feel like the end of something. I’m very sorry to see him go. He was brilliant really. I loved him deeply.”

Murray initially worked as Thin Lizzy’s tour manager and soon became a close friend of frontman Phil Lynott. Throughout his career he also worked with acts like The Specials, Elton John and Irish group The Frames.



He was also well known for his work in the film industry and was a co-founder of The Mavericks Film Festival in London in the late 1990s alongside Gerry O’Boyle – owner The Boogaloo pub in north London.